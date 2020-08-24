Nexus (NXS) Market Capitalization Hits $17.97 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $17.97 million and approximately $194,934.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

