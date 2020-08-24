NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market cap of $32.13 million and $536,917.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.80 or 0.05532114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,691,985 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

