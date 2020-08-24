NoLimitCoin (NLC2) One Day Volume Hits $2,672.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2,672.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002302 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 118.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 615,962,383 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

