Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.22. The stock had a trading volume of 763,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

