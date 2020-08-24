Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 225.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $21,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after buying an additional 281,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded up $5.52 on Monday, hitting $343.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,124. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

