Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Nucor worth $30,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,610,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $814,430,000 after buying an additional 155,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,644,000 after purchasing an additional 409,377 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,504,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $44.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

