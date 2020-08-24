NULS Market Capitalization Achieves $40.28 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $40.28 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00131523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.72 or 0.01678497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00192733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00158953 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 94,844,496 coins and its circulating supply is 82,767,597 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.