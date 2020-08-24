Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $43.57 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $43.57 or 0.00371092 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $127.93 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.97 or 0.05782544 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,936,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

