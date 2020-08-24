NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $3,896.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuShares has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00032488 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006363 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

