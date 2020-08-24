Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTR. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NTR stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $52.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $28,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

