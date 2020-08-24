NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $525.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $507.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $313.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $512.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

