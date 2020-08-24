Nvwm LLC Acquires 14,572 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.74. 8,364,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.