Nvwm LLC Purchases 456 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,454,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after buying an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,450. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

