Nxt (NXT) Market Cap Hits $13.00 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Nxt has a market cap of $13.00 million and $657,197.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00030212 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00016082 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

