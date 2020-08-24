O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,901 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

AMGN traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.90. 48,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,294. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.