O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 5,715 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 223.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,934,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,986 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.43.

TTD traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $463.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.18, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $510.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.73 and its 200-day moving average is $324.32.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.