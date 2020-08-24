O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,000. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.2% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $91.77. 112,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.