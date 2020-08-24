O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.01. 98,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $229.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.86 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.78.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

