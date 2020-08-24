O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 297.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in JD.Com by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,115,000 after acquiring an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Bank of America upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra raised their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.05. 407,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,480,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

