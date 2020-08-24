O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 10,159 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 155.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $626,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,959 shares of company stock worth $90,829,881 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

TWLO traded down $8.20 on Monday, hitting $243.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.24. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.