O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 394.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,826 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TME stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. 240,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,387. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on TME. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

