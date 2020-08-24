O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 275.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $1,090,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $48,512.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,083,775 shares of company stock worth $62,257,736 over the last three months.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,837,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

