O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 226.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,609,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $128.44. 150,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,910. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $141.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

