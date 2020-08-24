O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $54,352,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Avalara by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Avalara by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 384,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $2,682,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,027.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,285,250.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,237 shares of company stock worth $18,160,572. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.55. 11,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.77. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Avalara’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

