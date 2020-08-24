O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 355.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,007 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,957. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,961,568. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.