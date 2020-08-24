O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of MDB stock traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.68. 14,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.70. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $243.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.57.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.