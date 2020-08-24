O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 13,655 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 246.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $4.18 on Monday, reaching $204.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -114.55 and a beta of 1.06. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

