O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,922 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.28. 15,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,725. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

