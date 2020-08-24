O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 7,991 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 299.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.80. 54,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $454.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total value of $689,672.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,027.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,656 shares of company stock valued at $44,624,979. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

