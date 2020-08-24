O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Visa stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.98. The company had a trading volume of 305,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

