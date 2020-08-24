O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded down $29.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $991.92. 88,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,038. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,107.92. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,626.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3,665.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,004.09 and its 200-day moving average is $701.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $957.67.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

