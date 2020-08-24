O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 847.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $509,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 61,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in Intuit by 157.1% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Intuit by 19.3% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.53.

INTU stock traded up $9.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.12. 65,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.41. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $322.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

