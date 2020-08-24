O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 23,934 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,934 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.37. 61,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,538. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

