O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,730 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 232,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 263,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 86,648 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

KO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 360,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810,498. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

