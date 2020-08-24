Obyte (GBYTE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,225.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and approximately $9,225.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $25.33 or 0.00215703 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000136 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000270 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

