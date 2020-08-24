ODUWA (OWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $129,839.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $129,839.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00065680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,711.52 or 0.99400940 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003033 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00174500 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004062 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

