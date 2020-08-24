Odyssey (OCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.61 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Bittrex, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00130364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.01675759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00192260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00158750 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, CoinTiger, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

