OKB Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00045143 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a total market capitalization of $318.03 million and approximately $45.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.97 or 0.05782544 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014276 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

