Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $8.77 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Omni has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $1,500.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $8.77 or 0.00074845 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 191.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00528698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,033 coins and its circulating supply is 562,717 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

