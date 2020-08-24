On.Live Price Down 6.3% This Week (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a total market cap of $328,683.27 and approximately $630.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05747841 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. On.Live’s official website is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.