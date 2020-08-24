OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. OneMain posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

