ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,217 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 445.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ONEOK by 191.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 224.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

