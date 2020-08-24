Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.21 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $508.81. 12,233,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,748,555. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $516.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.83 and a 200 day moving average of $327.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

