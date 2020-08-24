Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,689 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,157,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,676,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.48. The company has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

