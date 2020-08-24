Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s previous close.

OTRK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK opened at $68.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $79.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.