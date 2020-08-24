Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 533.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,321 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Opko Health worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Opko Health by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 209,543 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Opko Health by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Opko Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Opko Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,692.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

