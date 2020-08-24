Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,716 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,049,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,505,000 after purchasing an additional 346,138 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.6% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. 17,726,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,123,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

