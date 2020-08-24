Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,305 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $34,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

