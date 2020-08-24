Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $21.63 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after buying an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,408,000 after buying an additional 1,533,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.52. 2,260,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,411. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

