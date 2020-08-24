Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 994 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,585.15. 1,280,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,509.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,380.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,078.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,608.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.